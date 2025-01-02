Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,333 ($16.68) and last traded at GBX 1,308.35 ($16.37), with a volume of 92013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,309 ($16.38).

Britvic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,566.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,290.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,256.65.

Get Britvic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Britvic

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 18,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,292 ($16.17), for a total transaction of £243,697.04 ($304,926.23). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $46,512. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.