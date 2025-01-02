Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.18 and traded as low as $114.41. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $114.73, with a volume of 178,748 shares.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.