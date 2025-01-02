Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as low as C$2.40. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 78,493 shares.

Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

