The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Up 19.4% – Here’s Why

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.65 ($0.36). 109,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 138,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

The Mission Group Stock Up 18.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.06. The company has a market cap of £25.79 million, a P/E ratio of -218.37 and a beta of 1.48.

The Mission Group Company Profile

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

