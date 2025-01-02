Anang K. Majmudar Buys 427 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.92 per share, with a total value of $10,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $134,568. This trade represents a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GAM opened at $51.01 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

About General American Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in General American Investors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $422,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.