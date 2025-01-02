Anang K. Majmudar Buys 427 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.92 per share, with a total value of $10,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $134,568. This trade represents a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
General American Investors Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:GAM opened at $51.01 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.
General American Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of General American Investors
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
