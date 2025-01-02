Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 20,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,500. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 143,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

