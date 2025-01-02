Park Lp Genesis II Sells 5,371 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,598,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,810,988.56. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redwire alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30.

Redwire Stock Performance

NYSE:RDW opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.25. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwire by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

RDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.