Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 524,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

ALEX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Stories

