Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $93.32 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

