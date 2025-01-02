Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Five9 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $320,683.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,588.81. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,983.30. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Five9 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92. Five9 has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $81.24.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

