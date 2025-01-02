Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Declines By 6.1%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 48,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BCE by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,873,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 864,472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 12.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,450,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,553,000 after purchasing an additional 905,857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 23.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,068,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BCE by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,282,000 after buying an additional 738,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. BCE has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.737 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 4,214.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BCE in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.