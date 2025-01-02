Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,980,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 23,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,086. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
