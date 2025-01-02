DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:DHT opened at $9.29 on Thursday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.51 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. DHT’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DHT will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

