DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,510.78. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,089 shares of company stock worth $62,551,245. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

