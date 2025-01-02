Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Declines By 6.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.26.
NYSE DQ opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.28.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
