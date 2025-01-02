Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

Shares of CCEL opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.49. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cryo-Cell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Cryo-Cell International worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.