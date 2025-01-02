Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 32,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 184.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 69.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.