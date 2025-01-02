Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Drops By 5.9%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 20,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,054.84. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $259,863. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,084 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,530,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,037,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 1,192,489 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

