eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,910,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 22,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,573,579 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after buying an additional 679,528 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. eBay has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

