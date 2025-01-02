Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as low as $12.71. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 228 shares.
Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter.
Oconee Federal Financial Announces Dividend
Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.
