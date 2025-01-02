Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.93 ($4.44) and traded as low as GBX 347.50 ($4.35). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.40), with a volume of 125,423 shares changing hands.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 376.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 605.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Fidelity European Trust

In other news, insider Ivan Rogers acquired 4,180 shares of Fidelity European Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £15,298.80 ($19,142.64). 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

