J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $3.21. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1,197 shares changing hands.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.