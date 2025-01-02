Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.60 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 48.66 ($0.61), with a volume of 69,134 shares traded.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.29. The company has a current ratio of 69.26, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

About Jersey Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.