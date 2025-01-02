Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.60 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 48.66 ($0.61), with a volume of 69,134 shares traded.
Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.29. The company has a current ratio of 69.26, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.38 and a beta of 0.96.
About Jersey Oil and Gas
JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.
