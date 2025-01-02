Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $10.91. Invesco High Income Trust II shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 44,875 shares.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II ( NYSE:VLT Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.