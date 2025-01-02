Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $10.91. Invesco High Income Trust II shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 44,875 shares.
Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.
Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
