Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.36 and traded as low as $347.41. Cummins shares last traded at $348.60, with a volume of 318,008 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $369.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.92.

Get Cummins alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.