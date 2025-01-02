Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.70 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 308 ($3.85). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 313 ($3.92), with a volume of 168,494 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,307.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $3.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is presently -100,000.00%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

