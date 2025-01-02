Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.58 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 88.80 ($1.11). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 230 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £352.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.21.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.