Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01), with a volume of 62,553 shares trading hands.

Microsaic Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.