Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.77 and traded as low as $422.61. Ferrari shares last traded at $424.84, with a volume of 138,571 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $444.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 7.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ferrari by 26.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,282 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

