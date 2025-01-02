Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $15.89. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 45,964 shares traded.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
