Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $15.89. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 45,964 shares traded.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 82.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

