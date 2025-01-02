First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.06 ($0.18). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.18), with a volume of 83,671 shares traded.

First Property Group Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.33 million, a PE ratio of -343.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Property Group

In related news, insider Ben Habib bought 354,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £53,136 ($66,486.49). 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

