Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and traded as low as $21.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 7,317,322 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,359 shares of company stock valued at $12,380,028. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

