Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Starcore International Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.