Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 504.19 ($6.31) and traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.31). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.31), with a volume of 28,100 shares changing hands.
Fidelity Asian Values Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of £355.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,250.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 504.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 500.71.
Fidelity Asian Values Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Fidelity Asian Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18,750.00%.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity Asian Values
About Fidelity Asian Values
Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
