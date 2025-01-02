Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.42 ($6.76) and traded as low as GBX 535.20 ($6.70). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 536 ($6.71), with a volume of 18,677 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 540.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £822.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,129.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $12.00. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is -7,058.82%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

