Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.90. Tilly’s shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 189,497 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Tilly’s Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilly’s by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 230.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

