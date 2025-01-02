Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 740.67 ($9.27) and traded as low as GBX 735 ($9.20). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 744 ($9.31), with a volume of 68,182 shares traded.

Edinburgh Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 740.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 3,373.49%.

About Edinburgh Investment

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.