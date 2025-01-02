Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.50 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 76.62 ($0.96). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.01), with a volume of 25,320 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.64.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

