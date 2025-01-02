Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.90. Duluth shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 95,755 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Duluth by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 106.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

