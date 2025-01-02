Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and traded as low as $15.52. Engie shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 139,626 shares traded.

ENGIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

