Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and traded as low as $15.52. Engie shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 139,626 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENGIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Engie
Engie Price Performance
About Engie
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.