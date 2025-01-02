OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and traded as low as $51.76. OneMain shares last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 498,327 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.03%.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,428. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,660. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,492 shares of company stock worth $1,582,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 27.4% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in OneMain by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

