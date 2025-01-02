Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.32 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 162.16 ($2.03). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 162.28 ($2.03), with a volume of 45,057 shares changing hands.

Henderson International Income Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £317.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.63.

Henderson International Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 1.95 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.92. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio is 5,833.33%.

Henderson International Income Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

