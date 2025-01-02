Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $15.77. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 170,664 shares traded.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.
Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
