Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $15.77. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 170,664 shares traded.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

