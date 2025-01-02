goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$170.36 and traded as low as C$163.67. goeasy shares last traded at C$166.71, with a volume of 55,105 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$170.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$180.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total transaction of C$429,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$172.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,491.00. 22.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

