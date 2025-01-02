Benjamin Hohl Sells 900 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $20,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $130,672.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,420.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $281,097.18.

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70.

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 25.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

