B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

