Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Takes $2.25 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $203.09 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,234 shares of company stock worth $15,248,513 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.