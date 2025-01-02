Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $260,000 in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 39.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in MaxCyte by 33.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $439.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.37. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

