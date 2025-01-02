Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Enhabit by 514.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enhabit news, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,396.10. This trade represents a 47.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,871.36. This represents a 4.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enhabit Trading Up 1.6 %

Enhabit stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHAB. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.