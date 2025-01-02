Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Time Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

